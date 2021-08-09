MANILA (UPDATE)—COVID-19 wards and critical care units of both the Quezon City and Taguig branches of St. Luke’s Medical Center are now full, the hospital said in a statement.

Hospital management added that some patients were waiting for admission in emergency rooms. It said that those needing immediate care should look for other hospitals.

Its Bonifacio Global City (BGC) branch reached its capacity for COVID-19 patients on Friday.

In a separate statement, The Medical City said it could not accept any more COVID-19 patients.

The Philippines is now at "high risk" for COVID-19 spread, the Department of Health said Monday, as cases continued increasing partly due to the more transmissible Delta variant.