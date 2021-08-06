MANILA - St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday said one of their branches have reached its full capacity for COVID-19 patients on Friday, the first day of the implementation of the strictest lockdown levels in Metro Manila.

Medical chief officer Dr. Benjamin Campomanes said the Bonifacio Global City branch’s COVID ward is now at a 100 percent full capacity.

“Surprisingly, at the start of ECQ we hit a hundred percent occupancy at Bonifacio Global City. On the first day of ECQ biglang 100 percent occupancy in our COVID ward,” said Campomanes.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Campomanes said there are now about 10 to 13 COVID-19 patients are at the emergency room waiting to be admitted.

“So it would depend on how fast the people in the COVID wards will get discharge in just ordinary quarantine,” he said.

Their intensive care units, he said, is still OK at 15 out of 24 beds occupied.

The COVID ward in their Quezon City branch is doing a little better, except for its ICU which now only has 1 available bed.

“Out of the 98 beds that are available for COVID, we have 61 and in the ICU 13 out of 14 beds, only 1 is available in Quezon City,” he said.

Campomanes said their facilities treat moderate, severe and critical patients only.

But many of those admitted at their hospitals are couples, family members, young patients belonging to the 30 to 50 age group, unvaccinated or those who only received 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Why are they unvaccinated? Because they are not included in the priority group kaya mas younger ang naa-admit (that’s why those admitted are young). That’s the changing profile of the disease. Yun lang ang objectively what we are finding now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Campomanes assured the public that all their ancillary procedures are still open for non-COVID patients.

