COVID-19 vaccines work: Most virus patients mild, asymptomatic, say officials

Medical staff attend to patients at a screening booth at the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City on March 23, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - COVID-19 vaccines work as majority of virus patients at Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina have mild COVID symptoms or are asymptomatic, its medical chief said Monday.

The hospital has 72 confirmed, presumptive, and suspect virus patients out of a total 150 beds for COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Imelda Mateo.

The number is "beyond 100 percent increase" from the hospital's 35 to 22 active cases in early July and late June, she said.

There are 5 to 6 COVID-19 patients who are children but they are "not yet critical or severe," she added.

"We see critical and severe sa adults talaga na unvaccinated. One proof na talagang malaki ang role ng vaccination sa mga kababayan natin.

(We see critical and severe illness in adults who are unvaccinated. It's one proof that vaccination has a huge role for the public.)

"Kung meron man they are usually asymptomatic to mild symptomatic. Most of them are healthcare workers namin na nasa facility," she added when asked if some of the patients were vaccinated.

(If we do have vaccinated COVID-19 patients, they are usually asymptomatic to mild symptomatic. Most of them are our healthcare workers in our facility.)

The hospital's staff are 90 to 95 percent vaccinated, with the remaining personnel having valid reasons not to get inoculated as some are pregnant nurses or not qualified to get the jab, Mateo said.

In San Juan, some 146,319 residents or more than its target population are inoculated against COVID-19, according to Mayor Francis Zamora.

Zamora said 90 percent of virus patients in the city are mild to asymptomatic, while 10 percent were moderate to severe.

"Dahil bakunado ang ating mamamayan, nananatili kahit magka-COVID ka nananatili kang mild to asymptomatic," he said.

(Because our residents are vaccinated, even if you contract the disease, you will remain mild to asymptomatic.)

"Gumagana naman po ang bakuna, 'yan po ang nakikita natin sa datos sa San Juan."

(The vaccine is working, that's the data we're seeing in San Juan.)

The city has 319 active COVID-19 cases, "manageable" versus the 1,226 recorded during the last surge in April, according to Zamora.

The San Juan Medical Center so far has a 48 percent utilization rate and can accommodate more patients, he added.