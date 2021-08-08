Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros on April 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Local governments in Metro Manila are set to distribute cash assistance by Wednesday, a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority official said Sunday.

Some 10.7 million residents are entitled to P1,000 cash aid each or up to P4,000 per family as the capital region was again placed under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20, Malacañang earlier said.

The joint memorandum circular of concerned government agencies is expected to be signed and delivered to Metro Manila mayors later Sunday, said MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia. The funds are expected to be downloaded to local governments between Monday and Tuesday, he added.

"By Wednesday, maaasahan po ng ating mga kababayan na mamimigay na po ng ayuda ang ating mga mayors," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(By Wednesday, the public can expect cash aid distribution from mayors.)

Some local governments might set up ayuda centers, use service providers such as GCash, or conduct house-to-house distribution, according to Garcia.

Local chief executives have 15 days to distribute the cash assistance but it may be extended, he said.

"Puwede i-extend, 'di po natin puwede biglain yan dahil dadagsain ng tao, masisira ang purpose ng ECQ natin," he said.

(This can be extended. We can't implement it all of a sudden or there will be overcrowding.)

The MMDA, meanwhile, was also considering the possibility that the surge of crowds in vaccination sites immediately prior to ECQ was pre-meditated, Garcia said.

"'Yung nangyari lang po sa Las Piñas, Manila and I think Rizal, talagang medyo inoobserbahan namin, baka talagang medyo may kulay nang konti," he said.

(We're observing what happened in Las Piñas, Manila and I think Rizal, because there might be something else to it.)

"May report, naka-van 'yan, may saskayan, sumugod sila. Pwede 'yan naman, sa isang community, may nagpakalat dun na, 'Punta tayo rito, open ang bakunahan doon, kasi wala tayong ayuda'... Nagdagsaan."

(There's a report that residents trooped to the vaccination site on a van. It could be that someone spread misinformation they won't get cash aid if unvaccinated and urged others to troop to the vaccination center.)

Garcia said MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos already approached the National Bureau of Investigation to help determine who was responsible for the alleged fake news.