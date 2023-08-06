President Rodrigo Duterte, accompanied by Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, presides over a meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Nov. 23, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Sunday urged China to “stop bullying” the Philippines after one of Beijing’s Coast Guard ships used a water canon against a Philippine vessel delivering supplies to Ayungin shoal.

“Kinukondena po natin ito… Stop bullying us,” said Go, a close ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who forged closer ties with Beijing.

“Hindi porke't na maliit tayong bansa ay gaganunin na lang tayo. Respeto po ang kailangan dito,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Malacañang.

“Sa loob po ng anim na taon ay sobra-sobra po ang respeto na ibinigay ni dating Pangulong Duterte sa inyo,” he said.

During his presidency, Duterte pivoted away from the Philippines’ traditional alliance with the United States after then-US President Barack Obama criticized his anti-illegal drugs campaign, which killed thousands of drug suspects, including minors.

“Naging mabuti naman po ang ating gobyerno noong panahon ni Pangulong Duterte sa inyo,” said Go, who served as Duterte’s close-aide before winning a Senate seat.

“Nakikiusap ako, tigilan na ang pangbubully sa ating mga Coast Guard, sa ating mga fishermen,” the senator said.

“Pakiusap ko lang po sa gobyerno ng Tsina, kakapunta lang po ni dating Pangulong Duterte diyan sa inyo. Stop bullying us,” he said.

Go was referring to Duterte’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, which happened a few weeks before China’s latest aggression against a Philippine vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

Among the things Duterte told Xi was to “look kindly on the Philippines,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier said, after Duterte’s visit in Malacañang last week.

When asked why Duterte’s appeal to Xi seemed ineffective, Go underscored that the Davaoeño politician is no longer the President of the Philippines.

“Personal trip yung kaniya. Hindi na siya ang presidente,” Go said.

“Pumunta po siya doon dahil sa imbitasyon ng isang eskuwelahan, isang foundation, para sa inauguration ng Solidad Duterte building, isang eskuwelahan po doon,” he said.

“Nagkataon po na nandoon siya, naimbitahan siya bilang isang kaibigan ni President Xi, pumunta siya,” he added.

Go also underscored that the Philippines “should fight for what it won,” an indirect reference to Manila’s international arbitration victory against Beijing.

“Ano po yung napanalunan natin, atin po yun. Kahit ano pong nangyari lumaban po tayo,” he said.

The ruling — which invalidated China’s 9-dash line and sweeping claim in the South China Sea — was awarded to the Philippines two weeks after Duterte rose to power in 2016.

Duterte had shelved the ruling, saying that enforcing it may start a war between the Philippines and China.

The former president had also called the arbitral victory as “just a piece of paper” which he can “throw in the waste basket.”

Meantime, while several countries — including the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan — have already condemned China’s recent aggression in the West Philippine Sea, Malacañang has yet to issue a statement about the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Coast Guard and the military are expected to hold a joint press conference on August 7 to address the issue.

