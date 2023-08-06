A Chinese Coast Guard vessel used water cannons at the Philippine Coast Guard's boats conducting a resupply mission on August 5, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — Several foreign diplomats expressed their concern Sunday over China's use of water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

This, after the PCG said that its boats slated to deliver food, water, fuel, and other supplies to military troops in BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal were intercepted by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ship.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu tweeted that her country is "concerned by the latest actions directed against the Philippines," describing them as "dangerous and destabilizing."

"We reiterate our call for peace, stability, and respect for UNCLOS (United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea) in the South China Sea - a vital international waterway," said Yu.

Australia is concerned by the latest actions directed against the Philippines, which are dangerous and destabilising. We reiterate our call for peace, stability, and respect for UNCLOS in the South China Sea - a vital international waterway. — HK Yu PSM (@AusAmbPH) August 6, 2023

Australia has previously expressed its support to the Philippines' arbitral win amid naval exercises by the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Embassy in the Philippines said in a tweet that it "unreservedly condemns the dangerous and provocative actions" taken by the CCG.

Canada unreservedly condemns the dangerous and provocative actions taken by the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels on August 5th, in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal inside the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/MXt5BMXZNK — Canada in the Philippines (@CanEmbPH) August 6, 2023

It further said that the CCG's actions were "unacceptable and inconsistent witht the obligations of the People's Republic of China (PRC) under international law."

"Canada reiterates its support for international law, including the 2016 arbitral dedcision on the South China Sea, which is final and binding, and calls on the PRC to comply with its obligations under international law," the embassy said.

The British Embassy Manila also echoed the other diplomats' calls for peace and stability in the region and said that the United Kingdom will continue to uphold its commitment to international law, citing the UNCLOS.

Luc Véron, the European Union's (EU) ambassador to the Philippines, said in a tweet that the EU stands with the Philippines in upholding the rules-based international order and has expressed support on the "legally binding nature of the 2016 South China Sea arbitration."

Very concerned about dangerous action in South China sea. 🇪🇺stands with 🇵🇭 in upholding the rules-based international order.



The EU supports the legally binding nature of the 2016 South China Sea arbitration. https://t.co/cPQoC1vQ6x — Luc Véron (@EUAmbPH) August 6, 2023

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa has also expressed his support to the Philippines and said that the CCG's actions were "totally unacceptable."

The diplomat has also expressed his support in upholding maritime order based on UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award.

Totally unacceptable any harassment & actions which infringe on lawful activities of the sea and endanger the navigational safety. We strongly support PH’s position; upholding maritime order based on UNCLOS & 2016 Arbitral Award. https://t.co/jQXeXwIZBm — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) August 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the German Embassy in the Philippines also showed its support to the country, urging all parties to respect the UNCLOS, with the 2016 arbitral award at its center.

"In light of recent events, Germany stresses that disputes must be resolved peacefully not by force or coercion," its statement read.

The United States earlier said that it was standing by the Philippines, saying China's actions were an "unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations."

"The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea—would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," the US Department of State said in a statement.

China, meanwhile, claimed it had taken "necessary controls" against Philippine boats that had "illegally" entered its waters.

"Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters... in China's Nansha Islands," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said, adding that Beijing had "implemented necessary controls in accordance with the law and stopped Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials."

—With a report from Agence France-Presse