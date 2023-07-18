The Philippine Navy's corvette BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39) moored at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales on July 18, 2023. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

SUBIC, Zambales — Philippine and Australian naval forces kicked off their annual drills on Tuesday as Australia affirmed its support for the Philippines’ arbitral victory on the West Philippine Sea.

Dubbed "Exercise Lumbas 2023," the drills were formally opened at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, to enhance the maritime security capabilities of both countries.

One Philippine Navy (PN) ship—BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39)—and one Australian Navy ship—HMAS Anzac—would be joining the exercises.

“The ship’s crew is, I think, 65. We are counting it by ship,” Commodore Francisco Tagamolila Jr., the officer conducting the exercise, told reporters.

Tagamolila said the drills would run for 5 days in Northern Luzon, with trainings including regular and emergency evolution, as well as subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE).

“Regular evolution is when the ship is underway, what are the common evolutions that you undertake,” Tagamolila said.

“There are also emergency evolutions. For example, there is a threat coming, what are the steps you could take to address those measures? We have to make sure to maximize the potential of our capabilities.”

“With the expanding role of the Philippine Navy right now with our new capabilities, we need to exchange ideas. We need to have SMEE with other navies to make sure that our doctrines and capabilities are updated.”

Tagamolila also noted that Australia has been "a good friend of the Philippines," having developed naval ties since World War II.

For his part, acting Australian deputy head of mission to the Philippines James Yeomans said the drllls showed how both countries work together to "support international law."

“We learn from each other, whether they exercise in the Philippines or in Australia. Both our Armed Forces sharing constantly, sharing of experience, sharing of knowledge and building each other’s capability and that is the most important thing in partnership—we work together and share and learn together,” Yeomans said.

The Australian diplomat also noted that his country would continue to work with the Philippines to ensure that its 2016 legal victory on the West Philippine Sea would be followed.

The official echoed the statement of Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Ku, as her country joined other nations supporting the 2016 ruling including the United States and Japan.

“Australia is a steadfast supporter of the arbitral award and [the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea]. We do many things together to demonstrate that,” he added.

