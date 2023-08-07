Residents of Barangay Frances in Calumpit, Bulacan use boats and improvised flotation devices as the flood in their community reach neck-deep on July 31, 2023 due to continuous rains for days. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – State weather bureau PAGASA explained why the Ambuklao and Binga Dams in the Cordillera Administrative Region needed to release water following continuous rains from super typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the reservoir water level of Ambuklao and Binga Dam are 751.33 and 574.30 meters, respectively.

Both are just fractions away from their normal high water level: 752 meters for Ambuklao and 575 meters for Binga.

Oyie Pagulayan, PAGASA’s senior weather specialist, said it is important for dam operators to release water as its level rises.

“Ito ay isang initiative na ginagawa ng mga dam operators to ensure that these structures ay hindi ma-compromise ang kaniyang structural stability. Para hindi tayo dumating sa ganoong point, kaya nagkakaroon ng spilling operations ang mga dams natin,” she said.

The move has prompted the issuance of a flood watch by the Flood Forecasting and Warning System for Dam Operation.

PAGASA said that opening one gate of Ambuklao will affect Barangay Ambuklao in Bokod, Benguet, while the two open gates of Binga will affect Barangays Dalupirip and Tinongdan in Itogon.

“Mayroon po minsan kasing activities doon, although mababa siya, pero 'yung iba magugulat biglang mayroong mga tubig na dumarating na ganito. Para ma-warningan na 'yung mga tao ay huwag na pumunta sa ilog if ever may ganitong gate operations ang mga dam.”

She added that those living in affected areas must understand that aside from open dam gates, isolated rain showers will also contribute to possible flooding.

The water level at Binga Dam may still rise in the next couple of days. Aside from isolated rain, it also catches water released by the Ambuklao Dam, while water from Binga is in turn caught by the San Roque Dam.

ANGAT DAM WAY ABOVE RULE CURVE ELEVATION

PAGASA said the inclement weather the past couple of days has contributed largely to the rise in water level of Angat Dam.

Its rule curve was at 180.79 meters, but following continuous rain, the reservoir water level is now at almost 200 meters.

Despite an almost 20-meter rise, Pagulayan said it remains difficult to predict if the level is enough to tide the public through the El Niño.

“Mahirap pong sabihin kasi we’re talking of future use. We are still on the flood season so pwede pa po itong tumaas. So maaring ma-reach natin ang 210 if ganito po 'yung continuous na pag-ulan dito. Sa mga suceeding months makikita natin 'yung mga pag-ulan sa watershed at masabi natin na baka pwede tayong mag last talaga until mag peak 'yung El Niño,” Pagulayan said.

