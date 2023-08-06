Angat Dam, Metro Manila's main water source. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila's main water source, neared the 200-meter mark on Sunday but was still a few meters short of its ideal level, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said.

NWRB executive director Sevillo David told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that Angat Dam's water level was at 199.4 meters, a slight increase from the 198-meter level recorded on Thursday.

While this was 20 meters higher than the 170-meter level recorded on July 14, it was still a few meters short of its normal high operating level of 210 to 212 meters.

But David said that it was well above the dam's minimum normal level of 180 meters.

He earlier credited the heavy monsoon rains and Typhoons Egay (Doksuri) and Falcon (Khanun) for the water level rise, which he called a "significant development" as the capital prepares for the El Niño phenomenon.

"Ito po ay malaking development para rin po sa paghanda natin sa pagsuplay ng tubig dito po sa Metro Manila para sa posibleng pagpasok ng El Niño bago matapos ang taon," he said.

(This is a significant development as we prepare our water supply in Metro Manila for the El Niño phenomenon before the year ends.)

David also noted that it was important for the dam to reach its ideal water level to ensure a stable water supply for Metro Manila, especially when the dry season comes again next year.

"Iyan naman po sana ang gusto nating ma-attain na level para naman po may sapat tayong suplay sa Metro Manila at kasama po ang sa irigasyon lalo po itong magtapos ang taon, para po sapat iyong tubig hanggang sa susunod na taon lalo na kapag summer," he said.

(That's the level we strive to attain so that Metro Manila and our irrigations can have enough water supply when the year ends, as well as when the summer season comes next year.)

Sunday's water level would supply Metro Manila with water for 2 months before Angat Dam shrinks to its minimum water level, David also said.

Because of this, he called on the public to continue conserving water as the NWRB finds ways to ensure that the capital has an adequate water supply in the major dams.

"Mas maganda pong kasama rin natin iyong publiko at mga kababayan po natin doon po sa paghahanda natin sa pamamagitan po ng mas responsableng paggamit ng tubig," David said.

(It would be better if the public and our fellow Filipinos would join us in preparing for the El Niño by using water responsibly.)

