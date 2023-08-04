Home > News Expert says Bulacan floods not caused by dam ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An expert rejects allegations blaming widespread floods in the province of Bulacan on the release of water from a dam. Bulacan's geographic location is supposedly the primary cause. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Bulacan flood dam release /video/news/08/05/23/denr-says-may-halt-reclamation-projects-in-manila-bay/video/news/08/05/23/human-rights-lawyers-eye-challenging-anti-terrorism-act/sports/08/05/23/palaro-2023-region-6-takes-girls-volleyball-gold-ncr-regains-overall-lead/entertainment/08/04/23/dirty-linen-down-to-last-3-weeks/sports/08/04/23/senegal-turns-back-gilas-in-pocket-tourney