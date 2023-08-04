Home  >  News

Expert says Bulacan floods not caused by dam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:29 AM

An expert rejects allegations blaming widespread floods in the province of Bulacan on the release of water from a dam. Bulacan's geographic location is supposedly the primary cause. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023
