Customers purchase various learning materials from a school supplies store in Divisoria, Manila on July 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education appealed Thursday to the private sector to donate school supplies as prices of learning materials increased ahead of the school opening.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said the private sector can donate "learners' kits" — which include learning materials such as notebooks and pens — to schools through the Brigada Eswkela program.

"We are hoping with the Brigada Eskwela, matulungan tayo ng private sector organizations or donors or volunteers para makapagbigay ng kits, lalong-lalo na sa learners natin na wala talagang perang pambili ng school supplies," Poa said in a press conference.

(We are hoping with the Brigada Eskwela, private sector organizations or donors or volunteers can help us provide kits, especially for learners who do not have money for these school supplies.)

The Brigada Eskwela, where schools prepare for the opening of classes with the help of volunteers and partners, runs until Aug. 26.

Prices of school supplies and uniforms have increased in commercial center Divisoria in Manila.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said his agency would review the suggested retail price for school supplies.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier said public school students were not "strictly required" to wear uniforms in the coming school year.

Classes in public schools are scheduled to begin on Aug. 22. By November, all elementary and secondary schools are required to shift to in-person classes at full capacity.

