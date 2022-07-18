People buy children’s school uniforms in Divisoria, Manila on July 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Monday said the wearing of uniforms was "not a strict requirement" for public schools.

"Even before the pandemic, it is not a strict requirement for public schools to wear uniforms (DepEd Order No. 065, s. 2010) to avoid incurring additional costs to the families of our learners," Duterte noted.

"All the more that it will not be required this School Year given the increasing prices and economic losses due to the pandemic," she said in a statement sent to reporters.

The new school year is scheduled to open on Aug. 22, the DepEd earlier said.

It said blended learning — a mix of face to face classes, online classes, and modules — will be allowed until Oct. 31. By Nov. 2, all public and private schools in basic education must shift to full face-to-face classes.

