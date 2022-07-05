DepEd to release Department Order on full face-to-face classes

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to release a Department Order on the implementation of 100 percent face-to-face classes eyed to begin in November.

Atty. Reynold Munsayac, spokesperson for DepEd Sec. and Vice President Sara Duterte, told reporters in a Viber message: "A Department Order will be issued to guide everyone on this matter."

DepEd has yet to release an official statement on the directive.

The previous administration began reopening physical classes in November 2021, followed by the phased implementation in February this year.

Amid the gradual resumption of in-person classes, a blended learning approach is still available, wherein students can choose to learn at home using modules and online classes, or inside classrooms.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said the Philippines aimed to conduct full face-to-face classes by November.

Marcos said Duterte, who heads the DepEd, announced this plan.

"There are some things that are immediately accessible in the sense that we can start doing something about it already. The first thing that is an example of that was Inday Sara’s announcement that we have a plan for full face-to-face [classes] by November of this year," Marcos said in a press conference after meeting with his Cabinet.

