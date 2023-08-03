A drone shot of Barangay San Miguel, Calumpit, Bulacan on July 31, 2023, where houses are still submerged in floodwaters due to continuous rains. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The recent flooding that hit almost the entire Bulacan province was comparable to the inundation brought by tropical storm Ondoy in 2009, Governor Daniel Fernando said on Thursday.

"Matatandaan natin 'yung Ondoy, ganitong-ganito 'yung nangyari noon," Fernando told ANC's "Headstart." "'Yun po naulit na naman."

(If we recall Ondoy, the floods were very much like this. And it happened again.)

In 2009, Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) unleashed unprecedented flooding in parts of Metro Manila, including neighboring Rizal and Bulacan.

The latest deluge in Bulacan was brought by incessant monsoon rains enhanced by typhoons Egay and Falcon, and it was so severe that some areas in the province that have not experienced flooding in the past were hit by floodwaters.

The Bulacan provincial government declared a state of calamity due to the floods.

Governor Fernando told ANC that as of Thursday, at least 4 towns in Bulacan — Calumpit, Hagonoy, parts of Bocaue, and Guiguinto — were still experiencing flooding.

He said flood control measures such as the construction of dikes, upgrading drainages, and dredging of rivers were needed.

As of Wednesday, the damage to Bulacan's infrastructure was estimated at nearly half a billion pesos.