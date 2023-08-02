Children play along a flooded street in Purok Sinamar in Barangay Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan, a day after Typhoon Egay brought heavy rains on July 27, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The death toll from the combined effects of Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) and the southwest monsoon or habagat has climbed to 27, disaster authorities said Wednesday, with more than 2.8 million people across the country affected in the storm's aftermath.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 52 people were injured and 13 others remained missing.

Some 2.85 million people or 765,024 families were affected by Egay across 13 regions in the Philippines.

Around 289,000 residents were still displaced by Egay almost a week since it pounded parts of the country, with some of them staying in 677 evacuation centers, the NDRRMC said.

Egay's total damage was also pegged at P5.5 billion, with damage to infrastructure estimated P3.5 billion and agricultural damage at close to P2 billion.

About 50,000 houses were also damaged, with the cost of damage amounting to P344,000.

The government has so far provided P187.4 million in assistance to affected residents, mostly food packs provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) last week, but residents in parts of northern Luzon continued to grapple with the devastation left by typhoon.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator Ariel Nepomuceno had said that the extent of Egay's damage to the Philippines was massive.

"Malaki po ang naging pinsala po sa atin [ng Bagyong Egay] dahil buong Pilipinas po halos eh, mula Ilocos Norte hanggang BARMM," Nepomuceno said in a public briefing on Monday.

(The devastation left by Typhoon Egay is massive because it affected almost the entire Philippines, from Ilocos Norte up to the Bangsamoro region.)

Another cyclone, Typhoon Falcon (Khanun) also left PAR on Tuesday, but the monsoon rains brought by the habagat it enhanced left several parts of Luzon inundated, including Metro Manila.

