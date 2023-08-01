Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Typhoon Falcon (international name: Khanun) has left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) after days of enhancing the southwest monsoon (habagat) that brought heavy rains to parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

The typhoon left PAR at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that as of 3 p.m., Falcon was packing maximum sustained winds of up 175 kph near the center and 215 kph gusts. It was moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

Even with Falcon outside PAR, the southwest monsoon was still seen to affect the weather in Luzon and Visayas.

Zambales and Bataan provinces are expected to experience monsoon rains through Wednesday, with residents advised to prepare for possible flooding and landslides due to scattered to widespread heavy rains.

Metro Manila will also have occasional rains from the southwest monsoon, along with Pampanga, Pangasinan, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro.

The monsoon will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the Ilocos region, the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Mimaropa.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms through Tuesday.

