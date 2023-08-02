Marcos Jr., ex-pres. Duterte meet in Malacañang

Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and ex-president Rodrigo Duterte met in Malacañang on August 2, 2023. Source: Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former president Rodrigo Duterte met Wednesday in Malacañang after the latter visited his former office.

Duterte visited Marcos Jr. to talk about his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China last July 17, according to Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Garafil added that the two also discussed other issues but did not divulge any specifics.

A Facebook post by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go showed that several officials were present during the meeting of the two presidents.

Among those present were: Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr., former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, incumbent Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., and current Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra.