Habagat to continue bringing rains over Luzon: PAGASA

PAGASA image

MANILA — Large parts of Luzon will continue to experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said Thursday afternoon.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to affect Luzon.

Ilocos region, Zambales and Bataan will experience occasional rains, while Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the rest of central Luzon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

PAGASA earlier said habagat will weaken by the weekend.

