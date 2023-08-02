RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The southwest monsoon or habagat on Thursday will continue bringing rains over vast swaths of Luzon before gradually weakening this weekend as typhoon Khanun moves farther away from the country, the state weather bureau said.

Khanun (formerly Falcon), which is enhancing the habagat, was last spotted 715 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, PAGASA said at 5 a.m.

"For the next 3 days, asahan pa rin natin ang pag-iral ng southwest monsoon. Pero dahil unti-unti nang lalayo itong si bagyong Khanun, maraming parte ng Luzon na ang mag-i-improve ang weather pagsapit ng weekend," PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a Facebook livestream.

(For the next 3 days, let us still expect the effects of the southwest monsoon. But because Khanun will gradually move away, many parts of Luzon will experience better weather this weekend.)

In the meantime, the habagat will bring rains over Zambales, Bataan and most of Ilocos region. Residents in these areas should be in the lookout for possible landslides and floods, Estareja said.

Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordilleras will experience cloudy weather with thunderstorms, he said.

Bicol can expect generally fair weather with local thunderstorms, Estareja added.

Visayas and Mindanao meanwhile will experience generally hot and humid weather, he said.

