Fishermen and the coast guard rescued 50 people from a half-submerged boat in Northern Samar. Philippine Coast Guard Fishermen and the coast guard rescued 50 people from a half-submerged boat in Northern Samar. Philippine Coast Guard Fishermen and the coast guard rescued 50 people from a half-submerged boat in Northern Samar. Philippine Coast Guard



MANILA — Forty-one passengers and nine crew members of a motor boat half-submerged by rough waves were rescued by fishermen in the waters off Barangay Pilar in San Antonio, Northern Samar on Wednesday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisted in the search and rescue operations for motorbanca MBCA SPIRIT. All its passengers and crew members were safe, though four people needed medical attention.



MBCA SPIRIT sailed from Victoria, Northern Samar, and was supposed to drop the passengers in San Vicente.

Based on initial statements gathered by PCG, the motorbanca encountered rough waves that damaged its bow.

Three fishing boats towed the MBCA SPIRIT to San Antonio.

Last week, a passenger boat capsized in a lake in Binangonan, Rizal due to bad weather, leaving at least 27 people dead.