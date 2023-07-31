Home  >  News

PCG ends search and retrieval operation in Rizal boat tragedy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:42 PM

Complaints are filed over a boat accident that killed 27 people in the province of Rizal.

Charges were lodged against the owner and crew of the passenger boat and a coast guard official in the port where it sailed from. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 31, 2023
