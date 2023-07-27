Motorbanca that capsized off Binangonan overloaded: PCG

A motorbanca that capsized off Binangonan, Rizal was overloaded, with at least 67 passengers either rescued or retrieved after the mishap despite a seating capacity of only 42, Coast Guard officials said Friday.

Strong winds lashed the MB Aya Express, causing it to overturn less than 50 meters away from Barangay Kalinawan at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Overloaded ang tumaob na motorbanca sa Binanongan, Rizal ayon sa Philippine Coast Guard.



Sa imbestigasyon, 42 lang ang seating capacity ng naturang bangka pero higit 60 na ang naitalang bilang ng pasahero base sa search & retrieval operations ng PCG kahapon. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/KOIQFJB7KN — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) July 27, 2023

Authorities said at least 27 people died while 40 more survived the incident.

The captain of the vessel said only 22 people listed down their names on the passenger manifest.



"'Yung ibang pasahero po, hindi na po nakapirma e. Kaya ang naka-manifest lang is 22. Hindi ko po alam na habang naglalakad po ako papuntang Coast Guard ay may sumasakay pa po," he said.

Inamin ng kapitan ng tumaob na motorbanca na 22 na pasahero lang ang naihayag niyang bilang sa PCG bago pumalaot. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/fbpG0jhMOZ — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) July 27, 2023

Further investigation will be conducted as there is also new information that passengers were not wearing life vests during their voyage.

Binangonan Mayor Cesar Ynares noted there could be more passengers on the vessel aside from the 67 already rescued or retrieved.

"May sinasabing nawawala, hinahanap ang mga kamag-anak," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Ynares said the captain of the vessel could be held liable for exceeding the 42-seat capacity of the motorbanca. "Nagsakay sila than more than capacity," he said.

He added that the Coast Guard could also face investigation for failing to monitor the number of passengers boarding the vessel.

Ynares said a storm surge could have caused the vessel to capsize.

"Ang nangyaring insidente ay hindi pangkaraniwan, dahil malakas ang ulan at hangin...Parang daluyong o storm surge at sandali lang, minuto lang," he said.

The boat mishap struck hours after Typhoon Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility.