‘Illogical, stupid, katangahan:’ Teves dismisses terrorist tag

MANILA — Embattled lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. on Tuesday brushed off his designation as a “terrorist” by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC), questioning the basis for the tag.

In a 10-page resolution, the ATC said Teves supposedly headed the Teves Terrorist Group which, through a pattern of killings in Negros Oriental, allegedly created an atmosphere of fear among residents of the province, enough to warrant a terrorist tag.

“‘Yan ‘yung pinaka-istupido nilang sinabi. Sino ba namang pulitiko ang magso-sow ng fear? Nangangampanya ka nga para mahalin ng tao sabay mananakot ka? Malaking katangahan yun, di ba? Sa totoo lang. You’re wooing people to love you, to vote for you. Paano ka mananalo ng eleksyon kung tatakutin mo yung tao?” he said during an online press conference with reporters Tuesday afternoon, the same day the ATC resolution was made public.

The suspended legislator denied being part of any group that sows terrorism.

“There’s no such thing as a Teves Terrorist Group. Merong aksyon, tulong, solusyon. Not a terror group. Second, katangahan nga yun. Istupido ka? Magte-terrorize ka ng tao kung magpapapili ka tuwing eleksyon. It’s illogical, it’s stupid, it’s katangahan. Hindi siya nagma-match,” he said.

His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said that while they have yet to receive an official copy of the ATC resolution, the bases for the terrorist designation are pure speculations.

“What pattern? At na-prove na ba nila, even probable cause yung Degamo? Na-prove na ba nila yung 2019? Yung hearing sa Senado puro alegasyon lang yan,” he said, referring to the killings of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and some Negros killings in 2019 which were allegedly perpetrated by Teves and his men.

Claiming that the Anti-Terrorism Act is being weaponized against his client, Topacio blamed the government instead for causing disturbance in Teves’ hometown.

“If there is a climate of fear doon sa Negros Oriental, doon sa distrito ni Congressman or any part doon, ’yun ay engendered by the fact na nagpadala sila ng katakot-takot na pulis at sundalo doon from other places, nangraid sila, nang-abuso ng search warrant, tinakot nila mga tao, tinutukan nila, dinemanda nila mga tao roon, may lisensya naman, bigla mo ika-cancel? Yung mga kakampi po namin ang natatakot doon. Maraming takot na tumestigo in our favor, maraming takot na pumunta sa Maynila at ang feeling nila ay sila ay minamanmanan,” he claimed.

“So if there is that climate of fear in that place, sila po ang may kasalanan noon. They are the ones sowing fear. Sila po ang terorista na maituturing doon sa lugar na yun,” he added.

Teves said he was not surprised that even his brother, former Governor Pryde Henry Teves, was also tagged as a terrorist. He called it an act of “desperation.”

Pryde was not among those charged in court nor investigated by the DOJ for the killing of Degamo.

His lawyer earlier denied his involvement in terrorism.

The Teveses, through their lawyers, said they intend to have their names delisted from the ATC’s list of designated terrorists.

Topacio said they are also studying taking judicial action to challenge the authorities’ implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which he claimed, was being used beyond what it was intended to.

Topacio, who said he supported and defended the passage of the Anti-Terrorism Act, said he is against how it is being used now against his client.

“Hindi naman namin pwedeng mapi-prevent kahit anong batas, pwedeng abusuhin. Ang restraint na lang talaga against weaponizing a law ay yung konsensya noong Ehekutibo kasi sila yung nagpapatupad ng batas,” he said.

“Kung unscrupulous or ruthless o walang konsensya yung Executive, e di kahit anong batas, kahit anong ganda, pwedeng abusuhin yan. That is a sad fate,” he said.

Asked how he voted at the House of Representatives on the Anti-Terrorism Act, Teves said he could no longer recall how he voted on the House bill.

“Di ko na maalala yun eh. Di ko na maaalala. Pero alam mo, napaka-delikado nito if we will allow na i-weaponize siya dahil pwede na nila itong gamitin sa kahit sinong kalaban sa pulitika. Akusahan ka lang, akusahan ka lang ha. Hindi na kailangan maprubahan,” he said.

Topacio said his client’s designation as a terrorist does not mean he has committed a crime. A court trial is still needed for him to be convicted of committing terrorist acts and the allegations need to be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“Ang habol lang nila dito ay yung stigma na masabi na si Congressman ay terorista. Kasi ano nga, that is the only thing they can do successfully. Mahihirapan sila sa korte, mahihirapan sila sa kaso. Ito yung Plan C nila.

"And then, tinugma pa nila sa hearing ng committee on privileges,” he said.

Among the immediate consequences of being designated as a terrorist is for the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze the assets of a designated terrorist.

But Teves said he is aware and unfazed about the possibility that his assets and funds will be frozen.

“Dapat bumili sila ng malaking freezer baka hindi magkasya,” he joked.

“Itong ginagawa nila ngayon, na tinag nila ako as terrorist na walang rason, mas lalo pa tong makakatulong sa akin dahil syempre, hindi naman tanga yung mga tao sa ibang bansa na maniniwala sa kanila. It will magnify their political persecution. Mas lalong makikita na naninira sila. That they’re persecuting me. It will show more that there’s political persecution,” he said.

