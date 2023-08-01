Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A House of Representatives panel will consider the new terrorist designation on Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. as it continues its probe on the embattled lawmaker's absence.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco told reporters that Teves' terrorist tag would have a bearing on proceedings of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.



"Of course, kasama iyon sa mga issues na kino-consider ng Ethics Committee," Velasco said.

As of writing, the committee is having closed-door meetings with representatives of the Department of Justice, Department of Foreign Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Investigation, and the Anti-Terrorism Council after Teves was given the designation.

It has also received a copy of the resolution branding Rep. Teves and 12 others as terrorists.

This, as it continues deliberating what to do next with the lawmaker after his second 60-day suspension ended on July 30.

The House has suspended Teves twice and stripped him of his committees for disorderly behavior after failing to heed the order for him to physically report to work.

Teves has remained overseas due to purported threats to his life, even after his travel clearance from the House expired last March amid allegations of masterminding the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

But Velasco told the reporters that the panel may not have a decision on the lawmaker's fate as a member of the House just yet.

Unlike other House panels, the proceedings of the ethics committee are generally behind executive sessions which are closed to public scrutiny.

Its recommendations are also not made public until the whole House has decided on the fate of the recommendation.

On Tuesday, the ATC formally designated Rep. Teves, his brother former governor Pryde Henry Teves, his former bodyguard Nigel Electona, his alleged bagman Marvin Miranda, and 7 others of being part of the "Teves Terrorist Group."

Teves' lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said it was a "sad day for the rule of law" after the ATC publicly handed down its decision.

But Degamo's widow Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo said the terrorist branding on the Teveses was a welcome development in the investigation of her husband's murder.

She said the ATC made "the right decision" to tag Rep. Teves and his younger brother, because their alleged abuses in Negros Oriental were "really tantamount to that of a terrorist."

