MANILA — Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. is fighting allegations of involvement in the assassination of his political rival Governor Roel Degamo. This comes after one of the suspects implicated Teves in the killing.

Last month, the lawmaker's brother, Pryde Henry Teves, was unseated by Degamo after the Supreme Court declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship.

On Monday, Rep. Teves said he received information that he would be pinned down for Degamo's assassination. He said he and his clan had nothing to do with the killing.

On Tuesday the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) filed murder complaints against the lawmaker and several others for the death of three people in 2019.

On Friday, police raided Teves’ houses in Negros Oriental in search of allegedly unlicensed firearms.

Here are some fast facts about Teves:

- Arnolfo “Arnie” Alipit Teves Jr., 51, was born in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental. In 2019, Teves won a seat in the House of Representatives for the 3rd district of Negros Oriental. He was re-elected in the 2022 elections.

- In 2018, then Deputy Speaker Speaker LRay Villafuerte asked Teves to explain his alleged link to illegal e-gambling and an online sabong platform.

That same year, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam and Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves figured in a heated discussion after she accused him of controlling gambling operations in his province.

Teves challenged Cam to resign if she failed to support her allegations with documentary evidence.

- In March 2022, Teves' son, Kurt Matthew Teves, was involved in a mauling incident after he punched a security guard of BF Homes Parañaque in March 2022.

The younger Teves apologized for incident and resigned from his post as ex-officio member of the Negros Oriental provincial board. Rep. Teves urged the public not to judge his son.

- In July 2022, Teves sought to make ghosting an emotional offense. In his House Bill 611, he said “ghosting” or the act of cutting off all forms of communication with a person one is dating, could be mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausting.

- In the same month, Teyes proposed to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Ferdinand E. Marcos International Airport.

He said changing the name of the airport is meant to give "credit" to Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who he claimed did great things for the country.