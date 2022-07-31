Caretakers check the damage at the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church or Tayum Church in Abra on July 28, 2022, a day after a powerful earthquake jolted the province and many parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The death toll from the powerful Luzon earthquake last Wednesday has climbed to 10, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

Up to 375 people have also been wounded from the quake, the NDRRMC reported in its latest bulletin, noting that there were more females that were injured and that most of the casualties were aged 25 to 60 years old.

More than 314,000 people were affected by the earthquake, coming from three regions, the council said.

The NDRRMC report said 34,291 people were displaced, of whom, more than 3,800 are staying in 42 evacuation centers.

The agency reported 21,890 damaged houses, most of them partially.

As of writing, there are 43 roads and 7 bridges damaged, but the NDRRMC said that 84 percent of these are now passable to all vehicles.

All of the 48 towns and cities that lost their power supply right after the earthquake have also regained electricity, while three out of four affected areas also have water supply as of Sunday.

Twenty-seven areas have been placed under a state of calamity, the council added.

Damage to infrastructure is estimated to cost P414.2 million.

The government has provided more than P11.6 million worth of assistance, the NDRRMC said.

Aftershocks continue to affect parts of Luzon following the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit the region.