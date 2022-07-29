Damaged structures and debris are seen in Bangued, Abra on July 28, 2022, a day after an earthquake hit various parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Over 1,000 aftershocks have been recorded since a major earthquake struck northern Luzon, the state seismological agency said on Friday.

Of the 1,071 aftershocks, some 270 were plotted while 26 were strong enough to be felt, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its latest advisory.

The magnitude of the aftershocks ranged between 1.5 and 5.0, the agency added.

A 7-magnitude earthquake rocked Abra province on Wednesday morning and it was felt hundreds of kilometers away in Metro Manila.

At least 6 people were reported killed and 136 others were injured in the powerful tremor, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Four others remain missing.

Around 1,500 houses were damaged. Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P48.3 million.

Over 79,000 people were affected, with 1,622 families still in 26 evacuation centers while 1,512 persons are camped outside their homes, the NDRRMC said.

Some anxious residents have slept outdoors and feared going back to their homes due to the lingering threat of aftershocks.

