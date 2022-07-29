A landslide blocks Halsema Highway in Mountain Province after a powerful earthquake jolted the Cordillera Administrative Region on Wednesday. Authorities have advised motorists and travelers to postpone their trips to the area. Mountain Province MDRRMO

MANILA (UPDATE) — At least 6 were reported dead following the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck northern Luzon this week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

Five people have been confirmed dead, while authorities are verifying another fatality, according to NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal.

The temblor that jolted Abra province and was felt in parts of Metro Manila left 136 injured and 4 missing, he said.

A total of 79,263 persons were affected, with 1,622 families still in 26 evacuation centers while 1,512 persons are camped outside their homes, Timbal added.

"Power supply has largely been restored in affected areas except those that sustained major damage," he told ANC's Headstart, adding that water service was interrupted in 1 town.

Some 1,500 houses were damaged, while infrastructure in affected areas took an estimated P48.3-million damage, Timbal said. Local disaster offices have advised residents not to return to their homes until the structural integrity has been assessed, he added.

The cost of agricultural and irrigation damage was around P2.8 million and P4.5 million, respectively, according to Timbal.

The NDRRMC's priority is to provide food, water and other necessities to affected persons, Timbal said. It has so far released P400,000 worth of assistance, he said.

"Our government has signified there are standby funds ready to be provided to local government units in case they would need augmented funding," he said.