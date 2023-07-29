Rising La Mesa Dam water level threatens low-lying areas

Residents living in low lying areas in Quezon City, Valenzuela and Malabon are advised to stay alert due to the rising water level at the La Mesa Dam.

The rains from typhoon Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon, or “habagat,” caused the water level at the La Mesa Dam to rise, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Based on the weather bureau's latest report, the water level of La Mesa Dam as of 9:30 p.m. reached 79.81 meters.

"(It) is expected to rise due to continuous occasional rains caused by the southwest monsoon," said PAGASA. "Excess flood water in La Mesa Dam will overflow in the event that the dam elevation reaches 80.15m."

PAGASA said the excess water is expected to affect low-lying areas along the Tullahan River in Quezon City (Fairview, Forest Hills Subd., Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria, and San Bartolome), Valenzuela (Brgy. Ligon, North Expressway, La Hurta Subd.) and Malabon.