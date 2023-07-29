EU donates 500,000 euros to victims of typhoon Egay

Police and rescue teams evacuate residents from affected barangays in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on July 26, 2023 after floods brought by super typhoon Egay inundated their villages. Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos Keon/Facebook/file

The European Union is allocating 500,000 euros to support relief efforts for the people affected by typhoon Egay (international name Doksuri) in the Philippines.

The super typhoon brought widespread destruction, heavy rain and flooding, causing extensive damage and posing a significant threat to lives, homes, and livelihood.

As an immediate response, the EU is providing roughly P30 million for life-saving assistance, including emergency shelter and shelter repair, clean water, and sanitation, to those most affected by the disaster.

The assistance will be provided in the most affected areas of Luzon, within it the regions of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

"The EU expresses its swift and unwavering support to the Filipino people during the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, which resulted in extensive devastation and tragic loss of lives in the Philippines," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič in a statement.

"Without delay, we have initiated emergency relief efforts in close collaboration with our humanitarian partners to aid those affected during this challenging period. These efforts will complement and be done in coordination with ongoing national and local relief efforts."

The EU said humanitarian partners are already on the ground assessing needs and providing initial assistance. The funding will enable these partners to significantly step up their assistance to the affected population.

As of July 28, 2023, the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 502,782 people have been affected, with 42,831 individuals displaced and seeking shelter, and 479 active evacuation centers.

The official death toll stood at 13, and there were additional incidents of flooding and landslides. The typhoon also resulted in power outages, disrupted access to affected areas, and left certain regions flooded and impassable due to debris and landslides.