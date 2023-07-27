Egay dumps more than a month's rain in Ilocos in 2 days: PAGASA

Police and rescue teams evacuate residents from affected barangays in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after floods brought by super typhoon Egay inundated their villages. Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of calamity on Wednesday due to strong winds and severe flooding brought by super typhoon Egay. Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos Keon/Facebook

MANILA — Typhoon Egay dumped more than a month's rain in the 2 Ilocos stations of weather bureau PAGASA, it reported Thursday.

The two PAGASA stations are located in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte and Sinait town in Ilocos Sur.

In 48 hours, between 8:00 a.m. Tuesday and and 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Laoag City recorded 620 millimeters of rain, more than the station's average July rainfall of 478.9 millimeters.

Sinait station, meanwhile, registered 578.1 mm of precipitation, also more than its monthly normal of 529.8 millimeters for July.

Baguio City, located on the western slope of Cordillera mountain range at 1,500-meter elevation, logged 589.4 millimeters of rain in two days, equivalent to three weeks of rain in July.

Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, Egay also dumped almost a month's worth of rain in Aparri, Cagayan at 194 millimeters.

Widespread flooding was observed in several towns in northwestern mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Abra, and Ilocos Sur, while multiple landslides hit Mountain Province and Benguet.

The storm has so far claimed five lives, the disaster agency reported.

Egay intensified into a super typhoon Tuesday morning and slightly weakened shortly as it traversed the Babuyan group of islands.

PAGASA earlier warned in its bulletins that forecast rainfall is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas, which could flood the lowlands.

The Cordillera mountain range, however, served as a wall against the thick rain-bearing clouds of Egay moving towards its center, allowing much of the rains to fall on its western slope, where Baguio, Laoag, and Sinait are located.

Egay left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning.

PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin that heavy rains would persist over Ilocos provinces, La Union, Babuyan Islands and Batanes throughout Thursday as Egay moved away from the country.

The weather bureau added that the southwest monsoon would continue to dump heavy rains on the western sections of Luzon through Friday.

A new storm which formed east of the country may enter PAR late Saturday or Sunday. While it is not expected to approach or hit the country, it will enhance the hagabat until early next week, PAGASA said.