A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Coastguard personnel conducting a rescue mission in the flood-hit town of Bacarra, Ilocos Norte on July 26, 2023. EPA-EFE/Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA (UPDATE) — Five people were reported dead as Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) pounded the northern Philippines and affected hundreds of thousands of residents, disaster officials said Thursday.

A report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) released Thursday showed that 4 of the reported deaths were from the Cordilleras, while the other one was from the Calabarzon region.

NDRRMC deputy spokesperson Diego Mariano said the 4 deaths reported in the Cordilleras were from Benguet, all of whom were killed after a landslide struck their house in Buguias town.

Local officials said the fatalities were a mother and her 3 children.

The deaths were still being validated along with 2 injuries also reportedly caused by Egay, Mariano added.

For his part, Office of Civil Defense Spokesperson Edgar Posadas said a reported death in Ilocos Sur is also being validated.

"Yung isa kahapon, for validation and confirmation... galing sa Rizal. Ito ay allegedly victim ng landslide incident at yung 4 which [were] reported to our emergency operations center after 5 p.m. kahapon sa probinsya ng Benguet ay landslide incident," Posadas said in a televised briefing.

"Once confirmed we will go back to you and probably report their identities and kung saan talaga sila naroroon," he added.

NDRRMC also reported that 328,356 people or 89,639 families were affected by Egay across 11 regions of the country.

Some 26,697 residents were also forced to flee their homes as Egay battered Luzon, with most of them temporarily seeking refuge in 306 evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure was pegged at P1.7 million after the cyclone ravaged 22 bridges, roads, and schools.

Egay also left 400 houses damaged, with 38 of them totally destroyed.

ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government units have so far given P10.29 million worth of food packs and other items

Social Welfare Spokesperson Rommel Lopez said some 10,000 food packs were distributed to the Ilocos region. He said his agency would prioritize relief good distribution in Santiago City in Isabela, Tuguegarao, and some areas in Quirino province.

DSWD has positioned 1.2 million family food packs nationwide he said, and they also have around P175 million quick response funds that could be used in any form of assistance such as cash-for-work, food-for-work, and emergency cash transfers.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said all airports were back to normal in northern Luzon except for the one in Laoag.

"Nililinis na lang ang facilities at runway dahil 'yun ang importante para maalis 'yung tinatawag na foreign object debris... bago maideklara na operational ang isang airport, nililinis muna 'yan," CAAP Spokesperson Eric Apolonio said during the same briefing.

(The facilities and runway are just being cleaned because it's important to remove foreign object debris before an airport could be declared operational.)



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the government had P175 million in standby fund for Egay's onslaught.

Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning.

But a tropical depression outside PAR could bring more rains in Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The new cyclone was spotted 1,585 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and 70 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

It may enter PAR on Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a typhoon, and will be called Falcon upon entry.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse

