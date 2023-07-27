Strong winds damage structures in Aparri, Cagayan

MULTIMEDIA

Strong winds brought by typhoon Egay damage structures in Aparri, Cagayan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

An abandoned gas station in Aparri, Cagayan suffers huge damage after Typhoon Egay struck the province on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. More than 300,000 individuals were affected by Typhoon Egay after strong winds damaged houses and infrastructure while heavy rains caused massive flooding and landslides in many parts of the region, according to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.