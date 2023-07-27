Home  >  News

More than 59,000 people affected by onslaught of typhoon Egay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2023 12:49 AM

Philippine disaster management officials report at least five person were killed in the passage of typhoon Egay.

The storm also caused widespread flooding and multiple landslides in several northern Luzon provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2023
