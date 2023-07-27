Home > News More than 59,000 people affected by onslaught of typhoon Egay ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 28 2023 12:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine disaster management officials report at least five person were killed in the passage of typhoon Egay. The storm also caused widespread flooding and multiple landslides in several northern Luzon provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Abra NDRRMC National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council EgayPH typhoon Egay bagyong Egay /news/07/28/23/mga-biktima-ng-lumubog-na-bangka-sa-rizal-tutulungan-ng-lgu/news/07/28/23/hustisya-hiling-ng-kaanak-ng-mga-nasawi-sa-tumaob-na-bangka/video/business/07/28/23/philippine-shares-close-flat-at-6677/video/news/07/28/23/marcos-doubts-senate-reso-vs-china-will-get-un-support/video/news/07/28/23/china-proposes-joint-military-drills-afp