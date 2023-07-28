Malampaya Shallow Water Platform. Handout photo/File



MANILA — The Philippines is open to gas explorations with other countries, including China, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Friday.

But before entering into negotiations, Manalo said "terms of reference" should be discussed first with interested countries.

According to Manalo, they "had ongoing talks with China" and they are now "looking at possible terms of reference for the talks."

Before stepping down in 2022, former President Rodrigo Duterte ended negotiations with China over a possible partnership for oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

During his second State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his administration would push for more gas exploration in other parts of the country aside from Malampaya.

Earlier this month, Marcos hailed an agreement between the Department of Energy and the Bangsamoro government, which allowed to jointly grant rights for the exploration, development, and use of fossil fuels within the Bangsamoro territory.

JOINT DRILLS

Meanwhile, Manalo said he was not aware of proposals on possible joint military exercises with China.

During a People’s Liberation Army event, new Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner disclosed to media that China floated the idea of joint military exercises.

"Well, I think what he said was possible so I don’t know yet. Anyway, we have to see first...what they’re proposing, before we can even make a recommendation," Manalo said.