Marcos hails DOE-Bangsamoro deal on energy exploration

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. witnesses the ceremonial signing of the Intergovernmental Energy Board Circular on the Joint Award of Petroleum Service Contracts and Coal Operating Contracts in the BARMM at Malacañan Palace on July 6, 2023. Joey Razon, PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr hailed the agreement between the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Bangsamoro's Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE).

During the short ceremonial signing of the Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB) Circular on the Joint Award of Petroleum Service Contracts (PSCs) and Coal Operating Contracts in the Palace, Marcos said this would allow the government “to unlock the vast and untapped potential of the Bangsamoro region.”

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Bangsamoro Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy Akmad Brahim signed the circular.

The agreement operationalizes a provision in Bangsamoro Organic Law to jointly grant rights for the exploration, development, and use fossil fuels within the Bangsamoro territory.

The framework also outlines the requirements, procedures, and standards for firms who want to apply for and operate petroleum contracts and coal operating contracts, the DOE said.

This will also "ensure that exploration and development activities will adhere to stringent rules and regulations, and best practices," noted the agency.

Lotilla said the signing of the circular is “an important step towards progress in Mindanao, and possibly the establishment of another energy resource center in the Philippines.”

Minister Brahim, for his part, said the initiative demonstrates the government's and Bangsamoro autonomous region "to work together to sustain the dividends of the peace process."

— Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Video from RTVM