China proposes joint military drills: AFP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2023 01:10 AM

The Philippine armed forces is studying China’s proposal to hold joint military drills.

The offer was made as the Philippines faces Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2023
