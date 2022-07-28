MANILA - The House of Representatives in the 19th Congress now has nine deputy speakers.

Elected during the plenary session Wednesday were Batangas 6th District Rep. Ralph Recto, Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales, and Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Duke Frasco.

Recto, who held the Senate's second highest post as Senate President Pro Tempore in the 18th Congress, now holds a counterpart post in the lower chamber.

Speaker Martin Romualdez swore him into office later in the session, with his wife, former Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, and his son in attendance. Santos-Recto herself was one of the 33 deputy speakers in the 18th Congress.

Gonzales, meanwhile, was re-elected to the deputy speaker post.

Frasco is the husband of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, and a son-in-law of Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, who was herself a deputy speaker in the 17th Congress.

Frasco served as campaign spokesperson of Vice President Sara Duterte, while the Garcia clan endorsed Duterte and President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the 2022 elections.

Earlier in the week, the House elected former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Senior Deputy Speaker, and Representatives Isidro Ungab, Roberto Puno, Kristine Singson Meehan, Camille Villar, and Raymond Democrito Mendoza as Deputy Speakers.

Meanwhile, the following congressmen were elected as chair of House committees:

Agrarian Reform: Solomon Chungalao

Agriculture and Food: Wilfrido Mark Enverga

Aquaculture and Fisheries Resources: Alfredo Maranon III

Cooperatives Development: Nicanor Briones

Dangerous Drugs: Robert Ace Barbers

Disaster Resilience: Alan Ecleo

Games and Amusements: Antonio Ferrer

Government Enterprises and Privatization: Edwin Olivarez

Housing and Urban Development: Jose Francisco Kiko Benitez

Inter Parliamentary Relations and Diplomacy: Glona Labadlabad

Labor and Employment: Juan Fidel Felipe Nograles

Legislative Franchises: Gustavo Tambunting

Local Government: Rex Gatchalian

Metro Manila Development: Rolando Valeriano

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Christian Unabia

Overseas Workers Affairs: Ron Salo

Peoples Participation: Florida Robes

Public Order and Safety: Dan Fernandez

Rural Development: Wilton Tonton Kho

Transportation: Romeo Acop

Creative Industries and Performing Arts: Christopher de Venecia

East Asian Growth Area: Princess Rihan Sakaluran

Globalization and WTO: Alfred delos Santos

Southern Tagalog Development: Ruth Mariano Hernandez

Ethics and Privileges: Felimon Espares

Public Accounts: Joseph Stephen Paduano

On Tuesday, the House elected the following committee chairpersons:

Climate Change: Edgardo Chatto

Basic Education: Roman Romulo

Ways and Means: Joey Salceda

Appropriations: Zaldy Co

Accounts : Yedda Romualdez

Economic Affairs : Teodorico Haresco

Higher and Technical Education: Mark Go

Justice: Juliet Ferrer

Muslim Affairs: Mohammad Khalid Dimaporo

Natural Resources: Elpidio Barzaga

Public Works and Highways: Romeo Momo