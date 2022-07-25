Leyte First District Rep. Martin Romualdez attends the opening session of the 19th Congress at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Leyte First District Rep. Martin Romualdez, a cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was elected as leader of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Romualdez secured 280 votes from his colleagues in the first session of the 19th Congress, hours ahead of Marcos' maiden State of the Nation Address, according to the chamber's official Twitter account.

Romualdez is the president of Lakas-CMD, which now has 64 congressmen. Other political parties supporting him included PDP-Laban, the National Unity Party, the Nacionalista Party, the Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the Party-List Coalition.

Former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo backed Romualdez, despite reports she was eyeing the speakership. Arroyo served as Speaker under former President Rodrigo Duterte from 2018 to 2019.

Arroyo had rallied support for Romualdez’s bid for the Speakership in the 18th Congress, but he became majority leader after Duterte brokered a term-sharing agreement between then Representative Alan Peter Cayetano and Lord Allan Velasco.

Romualdez first served as representative of his district from 2007 to 2016, then from 2019 to 2022, according to a resume provided by his office.

He won a second term in the May 9 polls and is eligible for another term in 2025.

Romualdez is married to fellow lawmaker Yedda Marie Romualdez, who represents Tingog Party-list.

He is also a cousin of Sen. Imee Marcos and a nephew of former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Romualdez served as one of the main campaign managers of Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2022 elections.

— With reports from Kat Domingo and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News



