Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Congress should spend more time monitoring the implementation of the national budget instead of its creation, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo said she agrees with the pronouncement of Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez that the 2023 budget can be passed before the end of the year.

"Dapat magpalit na tayo ng mindset na imbis tagalan natin ang pagdeliberate ng budget, baka maglaan tayong panahon magmonitor ang execution kasi doon tayo medyo pumapalpak," she told ANC's Headstart.

(We should change our mindset. Instead of deliberating on the budget for so long, we should make time to monitor its execution because that's where we kind of fail.)

"Agencies would say, okay [ang budget] pero di namin kaya so babalik tayo sa rightsizing. Sobrang bloated ng bureacracy napakabagal ng takbo niya."

(Agencies would say the budget is okay but we can't spend it so this just goes back to rightsizing. The bureaucracy is so bloated, it runs slow.)

Quimbo in the same interview said she supports rightsizing and said government should put necessary precautions to prevent displacement of employees.