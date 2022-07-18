The Department of Budget and Management's Central Office in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A lawmaker supports the new administration's plan to streamline the bureaucracy but urges caution because rightsizing efforts may displace government workers.

According to Marikina City Second District Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, trimming the bureaucracy must be studied thoroughly.

"Kailangan natin hanapin ang tamang bilang ng manpower sa mga ahensiya natin, pero not necessarily, sa tingin ko na magbabawas ka sa lahat," she told TeleRadyo Monday.

(We need to find the right number of manpower for our agencies, but I think it's not necessary to reduce personnel in all agencies.)

"Rightsizing as opposed to downsizing," she added.

Quimbo proposed creating a technical working group to oversee the planned "rightsizing" of agencies.

"Hindi tayo puwedeng padalos-dalos dito dahil ang maapektuhan ay trabaho," she said.

(We cannot act haphazardly because jobs will be affected.)

The lawmaker noted that rightsizing the bureaucracy was nothing new.

In 2011, a commission was created to study government-owned and controlled corporations that could be streamlined, reorganized, merged, privatized or abolished.

Eleven years later, only 4 of 118 GOCCs have been rightsized, Quimbo said.

Though some agencies may lose personnel in the proposed rightsizing, the lawmaker said some sectors such as health may have increased manpower.

"At the end of the day, para sa taxpayers talaga ito," Quimbo said. "Marami sa ating taxpayers na talagang nagrereklamo na hindi nila nakukuha 'yung dekalidad na service."

(This is really for the taxpayers. Many of our taxpayers complain that they do not get quality service.)

According to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, there were 1,755,242 career and non-career government officials and employees as of August 2021, based on the latest Inventory of Government Human Resources Report from the Civil Service Commission.

More than 4 percent or 71,635 of the nearly 1.7 million officials were working in 126 GOCCs.

GOCCs include the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Development bank of the Philippines, Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

While DBM has yet to identify which agencies and how many personnel will be affected, it said just a mere 5 percent reduction will save the government P14 billion.