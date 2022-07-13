MANILA - Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Wednesday said the Department of Budget and Management will support a proposal to "rightsize" the government for "lean, efficient, and responsive workforce."

In a statement, Pangandaman said the objective of rightsizing is to create an agile albeit smaller bureaucracy to save funds that could be used for other purposes.

"Ang overarching objective nito [rightsizing] ay magkaroon ng maliit na burukrasya na agile at responsive sa makabagong panahon. Aayusin po ng programang ito ‘yung mga ahensya na mayroong repetitive functions or overlapping functions," the DBM shared Pangandaman's statement in a recent interview.

(The overarching objective of this is to have a small bureaucracy which is agile and responsive fitting for the changing times. We will fix this program, there are agencies that have repetitive functions or overlapping functions)

The proposal for rightsizing would determine which among the 187 government agencies and government-owned-and-controlled corporations (GOCCs) with more or less 2 million personnel, may be streamlined through merging, restructuring or abolition, the new budget chief said.

Pangandaman assured the public that rightsizing could enable the government to save a significant amount of the budget which may be used to fund priority projects such as in building much-needed infrastructure, for social services, programs in the health sector, agriculture, among others.

Affected personnel may apply to positions that will be created as an effect of the rightsizing.

The government will also provide a retooling program for personnel so they may apply in vacant positions. Those who opt to retire will receive appropriate retirement benefits, she added.

The new administration inherited a debt-to-GDP ratio of 63.5 percent, or above the global standard of 60 percent. The economic team must generate enough revenues to pay debts which were aggravated by COVID-19 spending.

