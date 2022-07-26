MANILA - The chairpersons of some key committees in the House of Representatives under the 19th Congress have been named Tuesday.

Elected during the plenary session were the following:

Climate Change Chair: Edgardo Chatto

Basic Education Chair: Roman Romulo

Ways and Means Chair: Joey Salceda

Appropriations Chair: Zaldy Co

Senior Vice Chair: Stella Quimbo

Accounts Chair: Yedda Romualdez

Economic Affairs Chair: Teodorico Haresco

Higher and Technical Education Chair: Mark Go

Justice Chair: Juliet Ferrer

Muslim Affairs Chair: Mohammad Khalid Dimaporo

Natural Resources Chair: Elpidio Barzaga

Public Works and Highways Chair: Romeo Momo

Co was one of the first to throw his support for the Speakership of Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez. He is currently the president of the Party List Coalition.

Barzaga, Chatto, Salceda, Haresco, Romulo and Go were retained in the chairmanships they held in the 18th Congress.

Rep. Yedda Romualdez returns to her old chairmanship which she held during the time of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in the 17th Congress.

Under the House Rules, committees will study, deliberate on and act upon all measures referred to them inclusive of bills, resolutions and petitions, and shall recommend courses of action for the House.

Likewise, committees will have oversight responsibilities to determine whether or not laws and programs addressing subjects within their jurisdictions are being implemented and carried out in accordance with the intent of Congress, and whether or not they should be continued, curtailed, or eliminated.

Committees may also, motu proprio, upon a majority vote of all their members, conduct hearings and inquiries on issues and concerns within their respective jurisdictions.

The following are the descriptions of each committee whose chairpersons have already been elected, as lifted from the rules of the House.

Accounts (55 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to the internal budget of the House including budget preparation, submission and approval, disbursements, accounting and financial operations.

Appropriations (125 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to the expenditures of the national government including payment of public indebtedness, creation or abolition and classification of positions in government, and the determination of salaries, allowances and benefits of government personnel.

Basic Education and Culture (65 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to pre-school, kindergarten, primary and secondary education, science high schools except the Philippine Science High School System, teachers and students’ welfare, alternative learning systems, special education and community adult education, the national language, libraries and museums, and the preservation and enrichment of Filipino arts and culture.

Climate Change (20 members) – All matters directly and principally relating to policies, programs, strategies, practices, technologies and innovation addressing climate change causes and impacts, including, but not limited to, avoidance and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, climate risk management to enhance adaptive capacity and reduce vulnerability to climate risks, all matters relating to adaptation and mitigation to enhance resilience and to promote sustainable development, the country’s compliance with relevant international agreements, and cooperation with other countries.

Economic Affairs (35 Members) - All matters directly and principally relating to economic development planning and programs inclusive of economic and socio-economic studies and development policies and strategies.

Higher and Technical Education (65 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to higher education and post-secondary technical-vocational education, open distance learning, students and teachers’ welfare, and centers of excellence and development.

Justice (55 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to the administration of justice, the Judiciary, the practice of law and integration of the Bar, legal aid, penitentiaries and reform schools, adult probation, impeachment proceedings, registration of land titles, immigration, deportation, naturalization, and the definition of crimes and other offenses punishable by law and their penalties.

Muslim Affairs (20 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to Muslim affairs inclusive of the welfare of Muslim Filipinos and the development of predominantly Muslim areas.

Natural Resources (65 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to natural resources, except energy and fisheries resources, and their exploration, conservation, management and utilization, lands of the public domain, mines and minerals, forests, parks and wildlife, and marine resources.

Public Works and Highways (95 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to the planning, construction, maintenance, improvement and repair of public infrastructure inclusive of buildings, highways, bridges, roads, parks, drainage, flood control and protection, water utilities and utilization of waters of the public domain.

Ways and Means (75 members) - All matters directly and principally relating to the fiscal, monetary and financial affairs of the national government including tariff, taxation, revenues, borrowing, credit and bonded indebtedness.

Under the rules, members of each committee constituting the Majority and the Minority will be chosen by the Majority and Minority, respectively.

The Speaker, the Deputy Speakers, the Majority Leader, the Deputy Majority Leaders, the Minority Leader and the Deputy Minority Leaders, and the chairperson of the Committee on Accounts or a member deputized by any of the aforementioned officials will have voice and vote in all committees.

