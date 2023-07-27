MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos on Thursday denied having a rift with brother President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as she defended her criticisms on several policies of the current administration.

"Hindi ako critic. Gusto ko lang ipaliwanag... Ang ginagawa natin eh naghahanap ng solusyon," Sen. Marcos said during a press conference.

During the one year that her brother has been in office, the senator opposed some of his policies and proposed legislations, such as the ratification of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the housing of Afghans formerly employed by the United States.

But according to Sen. Marcos, she was merely expressing her opinions to improve the administration of her brother.

"Hindi naman sa pagkokontra, we're trying to hammer out details... Makulit ako eh. Talagang gusto kong alamin yung detalye. Matagal akong executive... So I'm always concerned that a law should work... So kinukulit ko talaga sya," she said.

The senator said that she loves her brother but added that they go through conflicts just like any other "normal family."

"Hindi kami nag-uusap nang madalas.., Minsan may sasabihin si Sandro, minsan papaabot ni Bongbong. Ganon. Minsan si Sandro nagsusumbong. Okay lang, normal kaming pamilya," she said.

"I'm solid admin, no ifs or buts. I'm only here to protect the President and the family name. We fought hard and long for this and we're deeply invested in making certain that the Marcos administration should work," Sen. Marcos added.

Thirty-six years ago, the Marcoses were deposed and forced into exile in the US following the February 1986 "People Power Revolution" led by opposition leader Corazon C. Aquino.

Marcos Jr. took the presidency last year after a landslide victory in the May 9 general elections.