Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is proclaimed the president-elect of the Philippines during a formal ceremony officiated by Senate-president Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at the House of Representatives at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on May 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Marcos family won't revise history following the victory of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. but will share their side of the story, his sister Sen. Imee Marcos said Wednesday.

The senator, eldest among the children of dictator Marcos Sr and former first lady Imelda Marcos, earlier thanked the public for giving their family a "second chance."

"I don’t think that's our effort at all, we will not revise anything, all we we will do is to also make known, make public what we know our side of the story which we have perhaps been remiss in not telling simply because we were scared of the traditional media, of all the abuse, diatribe, the insult," she told ANC's Headstart.

"So di na, naging tameme na. We'll just tell our side of the story the best we can."

Marcos said her viral "Len-Len" series on social media was "my way of answering issues."

"I just couldn't let it go. I would need to answer issues because a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth and that’s a dangerous proceeding," she said.

"It’s very important to me to answer issues, to meet it head on. This is after all Headstart...I think it's also Filipino political tradition that you have satire. You make fun, you take it in jest, it’s important that issues are ventilated and make known and 80.7 million agreed. Ang dami-daming nanood (Many watched) so that was great fun," she said.

Marcos said she would "continue to work with the new administration to make sure the poorest of the poor to get their fair share."

"I'm very very committed in mitigating, even ending poverty, it’s ambitious in these times but I'm one of those people who believe extreme hunger and poverty can be ended in our lifetime," she said.

"I'm not giving up and I have 31 million votes behind the Marcos family that seem to believe the same thing."

Marcos Jr, known by his nickname "Bongbong," won in a landslide, following relentless whitewashing of the family's past and leveraging of powerful alliances with rival families that control swathes of the poverty-plagued Philippines.

Marcos Jr's links to his father, especially the bloody repression of the martial law years, have made him one of the nation's most polarizing politicians.

But he has benefited from a deluge of fake and misleading posts on social media platforms targeting a largely young electorate with no memory of the corruption, killings and other abuses committed during the elder Marcos's 20-year rule.

Marcos Jr has denied using social media trolls.

Marcos Jr has also distanced himself from charges of pillaging state coffers and economic mismanagement during his father's regime that later impoverished the nation.

- With reports from Agence France-Presse