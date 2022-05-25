Home  >  News

Matapos ang 'pang-aapi': Imee nagpasalamat sa '2nd chance' sa Marcos family

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2022 07:28 PM

Nagpasalamat si Sen. Imee Marcos sa mga bumoto sa kaniyang kapatid na si President-elect Bongbong Marcos. Sabi ni Marcos, masaya sila sa "second chance" na ibinigay ng mga Pilipino matapos ang mga pinagdaanan nilang "pangungutya at pang-aapi" sa loob ng 4 na dekada. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Mayo 2022

