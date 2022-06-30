Home  >  Spotlight

MULTIMEDIA

A Timeline: The Marcos family's return to power

ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

Posted at Jun 30 2022 09:21 AM

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to take the presidency at noon on June 30, 2022 after a landslide victory in the May 9 general elections. 

Thirty-six years ago, the Marcoses were deposed and forced into exile in the US following the February 1986 "People Power Revolution" led by opposition leader Corazon C. Aquino. 

Here's a timeline of the Marcos family's rise to power after their return from exile in 1991. 

