MULTIMEDIA
A Timeline: The Marcos family's return to power
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Posted at Jun 30 2022 09:21 AM
Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to take the presidency at noon on June 30, 2022 after a landslide victory in the May 9 general elections.
Thirty-six years ago, the Marcoses were deposed and forced into exile in the US following the February 1986 "People Power Revolution" led by opposition leader Corazon C. Aquino.
Here's a timeline of the Marcos family's rise to power after their return from exile in 1991.
- /news/06/30/22/profile-executive-secretary-vic-rodriguez
- /business/06/30/22/sss-unionbank-ink-deal-to-offer-upgraded-umid-card
- /news/06/30/22/security-in-place-for-marcos-inauguration-says-pnp
- /video/news/06/30/22/mga-komyuter-nauunawaan-ang-dagdag-pasahe-sa-jeep
- /business/06/30/22/g7-takes-aim-at-china-over-market-distorting-practices