May 8, 1972: President Ferdinand Marcos meets with Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile and various officials to "update the contingency plans and the list of target personalities in the event of the use of emergency powers." Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1081 on September 21, 1972, placing the Philippines under Martial Law. Photo from the Presidential Museum and Library

MANILA — The Department of Education denied Thursday claims that it plans to rebrand the teaching of martial law as "Bagong Lipunan" in the basic education curriculum.

A social media user recently alleged that their friend, whom they identified as a professor from the University of the Philippines, "was invited by the DepEd to discuss changes that will happen in the new curriculum."

"Sa panahon ng Batas Militar, gusto nilang gawing 'Panitikan ng Aktibismo at Bagong Lipunan'. Bali ire-replace nila yung term na 'Batas Militar' to 'Bagong Lipunan' all over the curriculum kasi ayaw nilang may kahit anong 'offensive' kay BBM sa curriculum," the post read.

BBM refers to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the former dictator who declared martial law in the Philippines in 1972. The period saw widespread abuses and corruption.

Asked for a confirmation, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said, the plan was "not true."

During the campaign period for this year's elections, Marcos Jr. denied spreading false information about the events under his father's administration.

His sister, Sen. Imee, has said their family would not "revise history" but only share their side of the story.

According to reports from global human rights watchdog Amnesty International, there were 100,000 victims of martial law, with 3,000 killed, 34,000 tortured and 70,000 arrested.

