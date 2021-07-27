Vilma Santos could seek Senate seat, Ralph Recto mulls Lower House bid in 2022 polls

Batangas representative Vilma Santos-Recto during a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives on July 22, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto is considering a possible senatorial bid in next year's elections, her husband Senator Ralph Recto said Tuesday.

The senator, meantime, said he was eyeing to run as congressman.

"That’s a possibility, we’ve been discussing that here in the House if she wants to run for the Senate. She might run for the Senate, I might take her place in the House as well," he told ANC's Headstart.

Their decision will be finalized "within a month and a half to two months," according to the senator.

As for the presidential candidate he would support, Recto mentioned his colleague Senator Panfilo Lacson and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

"We belong to a political party, we will discuss that in the party and see where it leads us," he said.