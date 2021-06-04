Isko Moreno says 'definitely running' in 2022

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday said he is definitely running in the 2022 elections, but he has yet to decide what position he will seek.

"Busy ako sa pagka-mayor, may obligasyon ako sa mga taga-Maynila. I would rather focus on that until the last day na magdedesisyon ako and I’m going to be fair with our people. I’m going to be honest with our people, magpapaalam ako sa kanila. Kung anuman yun, that remains to be seen," he told ANC's Headstart.

(I am busy being the mayor, I have an obligation to the people of Manila. I would rather focus on that until the last day when I have to decide, and I am going to be fair with our people. I'm going to be honest with our people, I will ask their permission. Whatever that is, it remains to be seen.)

"But definitely, I am running. Yun na lang ang masasagot ko sa iyo (That's all I can tell you)," he told anchor Karen Davila when asked if seeking the vice presidency is out of the question for him.

Moreno said, although he is flattered and "honored" that he is being mentioned as an option for next year's elections, he will decide on his own.

"If and if I’m going to decide, I’m going to decide on my own—not because I was being endorsed by somebody, I’m being endorsed by another group. No, I will decide because kung sa tingin ko, puwede ako as option (because I think I can be an option)," he said.

"I don’t want to be part of divisiveness. I don’t want to be divisive kasi masyadong (because it's too) polarized...If I’m going to run, I will try to make sure to unify everybody, whatever colors they got," he added.

Moreno said he would rather focus on the pandemic rather than engage in "political shenanigans" like others who wish to forward their personal ambition.

The mayor has fared relatively well in recent surveys for next year's polls, especially in the vice-presidential race. He was also reportedly being considered as a potential candidate by the 1SAMBAYAN coalition. On Thursday, the Palace said Moreno is also included in President Rodrigo Duterte's list of choices for his successor.